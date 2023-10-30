Israeli Airstrikes Target Gaza Cancer Hospital For Second Time

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Gaza, October 30 (Petra) -- The Director General of the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital, Dr Sobhi Skaik, said the Israeli warplanes struck for the second time the only Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital for cancer patients in Gaza.
Skaik stated that the Israeli series caused "severe" damage to the hospital, noting that some of the electromechanical working systems had malfunctioned, which put the lives of patients and medical staff in danger.
MENAFN30102023000117011021ID1107337379
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.