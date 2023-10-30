Ramtha Water Treatment Station To Undergo €50.6 Million Upgrade

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramtha, Oct. 30 (Petra) -- A 50.652 million-euro agreement was formalized Monday for the extensive modernization of the Ramtha water treatment station. Leading the signing ceremony was the Minister of Water and Irrigation, Raed Abu Saud, in partnership with Hussein Attia Contracting Company, represented by Mazen Attia, and "Passavent."The ceremony was attended by representatives from the European Union and the French Development Agency, which provide financing for the project in form of loans and grants.The Ramtha facility, inaugurated in 1980 and expanded in 2005, is set to undergo a major two-phased metamorphosis. Once this revamp is complete, the station, with its current capacity of 5,400 cubic meters, is projected to achieve an impressive 27,400 cubic meters per day.This transformation is targeted at enhancing its technical proficiency, thus extending its reach across most of Ramtha by 2045 and aligning water treatment procedures with the pinnacle of international standards.Abu Saud underscored the project's pivotal role in fulfilling the objectives of the National Water Strategy 2023-2040. He shed light on the essential aspects, from the efficient recycling of treated water to the surge in irrigation water supplies, and broadening the reach to densely populated regions.The pronounced presence of Syrian refugees in the area has amplified the necessity for this initiative, emphasizing the station's indispensable function in catering to their sanitation prerequisites using avant-garde technologies.Detailing the project's phased execution, Abu Saud specified that the maiden phase aims to bolster the station's capacity to 11,000 cubic meters daily, eventually reaching 16,400 cubic meters. This endeavor isn't just about numbers; it's a targeted move to mitigate the prevailing environmental conundrums in the vicinity.Notably, the project will adhere to a BOT (Build-Operate-Transfer) model, ensuring sustained quality and efficiency throughout its life cycle. The construction and operational blueprint maps out a 30-month work duration, followed by 24 months of operational oversight.With the first phase poised to align with existing infrastructure, areas including the Houran Plain, Al-Tura, Al-Shajara, Al-Buwayda, Amrawa, and Al-Dhaniba stand to benefit, with an estimated service reach to 200,000 inhabitants.Plans also encompass the erection of a conveyor line, designated for wastewater transition from Ramtha to Shalala stations. This initiative, once fructified, will facilitate farmers with access to treated irrigation water.By the close of 2027, the inaugural phase is slated for completion, boasting a capacity of 16,400 cubic meters. The subsequent phase is envisioned to append an additional 11,000 cubic meters, culminating in a robust station with the prowess to cater to a substantial 430,000 populace by 2045.Abu Saud commended the harmonious collaboration with the European and French partners and voiced Jordan's appreciation for their unwavering support, especially against the backdrop of the challenges spurred by the influx of Syrian refugees.The revamped station is committed to upholding the Jordanian Standard No. 893/2006, ensuring that the treated wastewater mirrors global benchmarks. The overarching ambition is unambiguous: foster local economic progress, inaugurate job avenues, and invigorate the regional agrarian landscape.