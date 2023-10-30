26 More Aid Trucks Enter Gaza, Tally Reaches 157 Since Aggression

Gaza, Oct. 30 (Petra) -- A total of 26 trucks loaded with humanitarian aid entered the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing on Monday.Since the beginning of the Israeli onslaught against the coastal Palestinian territory, the Rafah Crossing's media team reported that 157 trucks, carrying essentials such as water, medicines, and food, have been delivered to Gaza.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.