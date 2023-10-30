FM Meets With British Shadow Foreign Minister, Discuss Ongoing War Gaza On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 30 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, held talks with British Shadow Foreign Minister, MP David Lammy, on Monday, focusing on ways to stop the ongoing war against Gaza.The meeting underscored the dire humanitarian repercussions of the war against the coastal Palestinian territory.Safadi and Lammy emphasized the imperative to stop the unfolding humanitarian disaster in the Gaza Strip, protect civilians, and ensure the adherence to international humanitarian laws and values.They also emphasized the necessity of swiftly delivering humanitarian assistance to Gaza.Safadi warned of the broader ramifications of the war and said its continuation poses significant threats to regional security, stability, and peace.