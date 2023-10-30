Jordan Maintains Ample Reserves Amidst Regional Unrest, Says Deputy PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 30 (Petra) - Amid rising regional tensions, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Nasser Shreideh, assured Monday that Jordan's strategic stockpile of essential commodities, especially wheat and barley, remains robust.Meeting with the Jordan Chamber of Commerce's Board and its commercial sector representatives, Shreideh acknowledged the challenges certain sectors face due to regional conflicts. However, he remained confident in the nation's economic resilience, adding that "our overarching economy has consistently demonstrated its adaptability."He further emphasized Jordan's significant energy reserves, including crude oil and derivatives, underscoring the nation's preparedness for extended periods.The Deputy premier also highlighted the commendable role of the commercial sector, particularly its response to global challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine crisis.The meeting, attended by the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply Yousef Shamali, recognized the importance of continued dialogue with the Chamber of Commerce.Such engagements, he said, are geared toward addressing ongoing challenges and reinforcing the private sector's pivotal role in cushioning the economy from potential shocks.Addressing investments, Shreideh underscored the relentless efforts of "Invest in Jordan" (invest), which promotes Jordan as an attractive investment destination, even amidst regional investment challenges.On the aggression on Gaza, Shreideh revealed proactive measures by an economic team to analyze potential fallout scenarios. He emphasized that any strategic government planning would closely involve the private sector.