Employers Urged To Avoid Recruiting Non-Compliant Foreign Workers

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 30 (Petra) -- The Ministries of Interior and Labor jointly emphasized on Monday the need for non-Jordanian workers to adhere to the Kingdom's employment and health regulations.They warned in a statement that non-compliance will have implications for both workers and employers across all sectors.The ministries stressed the need that foreign workers abide by established laws in Jordan to ensure their status is lawful and safeguard their fundamental rights.The statement highlighted concerns regarding workers without valid residency or employment permits, making them vulnerable to exploitation and potential rights violations.Additionally, the ministries indicated that the timeframe for non-compliant workers to adjust their status has concluded, with no forthcoming decisions mirroring past resolutions on the matter.Employers and non-compliant workers were urged to rectify their legal statuses promptly.This call to action comes as law enforcement and security agencies commence operations targeting locations harboring unauthorized workers, intending to impose legal sanctions against both the workers and unlawful employers.