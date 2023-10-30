Ajloun Cable Car To Resume Operations Following Maintenance

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 30 (Petra) -- The Ajloun cable car is set to recommence services for visitors starting Wednesday after undergoing routine maintenance, according to an announcement from the Jordan Free and Development Zones Group.The statement released Monday outlined that the attraction will welcome guests from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, with the last ticket sale scheduled for 4:30 p.m., except Tuesdays.The Group emphasized the site's growing appeal among those keen to experience the unique scenic beauty of the Ajloun region.They reiterated their commitment to enhancing services, aligning with their broader objective of bolstering the tourism sector in Ajloun.