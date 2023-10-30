Death Toll From Israeli War On Gaza Tops 8,306

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, October 30 (Petra) -- The Health Ministry in Gaza announced that the death toll from the Israeli ongoing war on Gaza had risen to 8,306, including 3,457 children, adding that the number of the injured had topped 21,048.The spokesman for the Ministry of Health in Gaza, Dr Ashraf Qudra, accused the Israeli forces of "deliberately paralysing" ambulances so that they could not carry out rescue missions.He added, "The Israeli occupation is carrying out a massive holocaust that affects people, stones and trees before the world's eyes without doing anything to stop the Gaza holocaust."He urged international bodies to protect medical facilities, noting that Israeli strikes rendered 25 "out of service" and targeted 25 ambulances in besieged Gaza.Qudra added that the Israeli military "deliberately" targeted 57 health facilities and put 12 hospitals and 32 primary care centres out of service by targeting them and refusing to allow fuel in.He added that the Israeli military "deliberately" targeted the vicinity of the only Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Cancer Hospital in Gaza, destroying the hospital and damaging large parts of it.