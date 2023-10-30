               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Israeli Warplanes Kill 20 Displaced Palestinian Civilians In Central Gaza


10/30/2023 3:03:59 PM

Gaza, October 30 (Petra) -- Israeli warplanes Monday killed at least 20 Palestinian civilians and injured scores in a strike on a wedding hall housing displaced families in the central Gaza Strip.
Palestinian sources reported that Israeli warplanes bombed the "Tal al-Qamar" wedding hall in Nuseirat, where several displaced families took refuge.

