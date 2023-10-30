Amman Stock Market Ends Trading Higher

Amman, October 30 (Petra) -- Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) closed Monday's trading session 0.36 per cent higher at 2,422 points.A total of 6.9 million shares were traded through 2,133 transactions at a trading value of JOD5.8 million.The closing prices of 34 company shares traded at the market went up while 25 others declined. The prices of 30 company shares remained stable.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.