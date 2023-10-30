Palestinians Call Emergency Arab Summit On Israeli War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, October 30 (Petra) -- Permanent Representative of Palestine to the Arab League Ambassador Muhannad Aklouk Monday called for an emergency meeting of the Arab League to discuss the Israeli war on besieged Gaza.Aklouk submitted a memo to hold an emergency Arab summit to discuss the Israeli war on besieged Gaza and the occupied West Bank and Arab collective action at the international level to end the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories and establish a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.