The Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size To Grow At A CAGR Of 5.79% From 2022 To 2027- Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market 2023-2027

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession



Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Assisted Reproductive Technology Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Segment Overview

This market research report segments the

assisted reproductive technology market

by application (fertility clinics, hospitals, and others), type (IVF and artificial insemination), and geography (Europe, North America, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

The fertility clinics segment is significant

during the forecast period. The growth of the fertility clinics segment is

driven by factors like the increased number of fertility centers to meet the unmet demand and the rising number of fertility patients seeking treatment. Hence, factors such as the success of such fertility clinics are expected to drive segment growth in the market during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country and region wise historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023

to 2027)

Assisted Reproductive Technology Market

– Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growing awareness of ART is a major factor driving the growth of the market.

The increasing use of assisted reproductive technology (ART) can be attributed to several crucial factors, including changing public perceptions, increasing infertility rates, and advances in ART technology. Since awareness of the benefits of ART has grown, barriers have been removed, and social stigma has decreased, fertility treatment has become more accessible to individuals and couples. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market



The increasing number of single-parent families is an emerging

trend in the market. The increasing acceptance of single-parent families as well as

rising divorce rates, have led to a significant increase in the use of fertility clinics by single women around the world. Also, counseling and other initiatives have helped the single parent overcome obstacles such as finances and stress and facilitated access to health insurance and choice of ART procedures to build a family. Hence, such trends are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The side effects of infertility treatment are a significant challenge hindering

market growth.

Since the use of assisted reproductive technology increases, there is growing concern about potential side effects on the patient's overall health. Additionally, women undergoing IVF and related treatments may experience stress, complications, and risk of multiple pregnancies. Additionally, such procedures cause side effects such as nausea, vomiting, shortness of breath, and severe abdominal pain after procedures. Hence, side effects are expected to impede market growth during the forecast period.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)-

What are the key data covered in this Assisted Reproductive Technology Market report?



CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the assisted reproductive technology market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the assisted reproductive technology market and its contribution to the market with a

focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the assisted reproductive technology market across Europe, North America, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of assisted reproductive technology market vendors

Related Reports:

The Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) therapeutics market is estimated to grow by USD 2,397.67 million at a CAGR of 21.2% between 2022 and 2027. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by type (biologics and small molecules), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). The high unmet need among patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is a key factor driving market growth during the forecast period.

The photodynamic therapy market is estimated to grow by USD 2,053.68 million at a CAGR of 8.22% between 2022 and 2027. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by application (cancer, actinic keratosis, psoriasis, acne, and others), product (photosensitizer drugs, and photodynamic therapy devices), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). Early detection of cancer is a key factor driving market growth during the forecast period.