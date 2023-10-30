Motto Mortgage Ready Now Open In California

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New mortgage brokerage franchise provides homebuyers and refinancers competitive rates and access to local professionals that understand the California market

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage , the first-and-only national mortgage brokerage franchise in the United States focused on transparency and compliance, has a new office

in Santa Clarita, California. Motto Mortgage Ready is now open and serving all markets throughout The Golden State.

is a customer-first, full-service mortgage brokerage established by Rima Rafeh. Rima brings 17 years of industry experience to the brokerage and is recognized as a leading Real Estate Broker in the Greater Los Angeles area. As an active REALTOR® since 2007 and team leader of The Rafeh Group brokered by eXp Realty, Rima prides herself on her extensive market expertise and unmatched devotion to clients.

"Motto Mortgage Ready offers an advantageous alternative to the traditional mortgage bankers currently operating in Santa Clarita," said Rima Rafeh. "We provide the scope, scale and support of a large retail lender, while offering the flexibility, autonomy and exceptional service of a local mortgage broker that knows how to navigate the intricacies of the home buying process in your market."

Mohaned Soliman will serve as the mortgage loan originator for the office. With two years industry experience, Mo Soliman is a dedicated and experienced mortgage loan originator with a strong background in the industry, making him well-prepared to excel in this role. With two years of hands-on experience, he brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the table.

Mo's journey in the mortgage industry began with a passion for helping people achieve their dreams of homeownership. He quickly realized that a home is more than just a place to live; it's a place where families grow, memories are made, and futures are secured. This realization fueled his desire to make the mortgage process as smooth and stress-free as possible for his clients.

Throughout his career, Mo has built a reputation for being a trusted advisor, guiding clients through the complexities of the mortgage lending process. He's known for his commitment to transparent communication, ensuring that clients understand every step of the process. Mo takes pride in carefully listening to his clients' needs, goals, and financial situations to find the best mortgage solutions tailored to their unique circumstances.

What truly excites Mo about serving his customers is the opportunity to make a positive impact on their lives. He understands that securing a mortgage is a significant financial decision, and he is dedicated to helping his clients make the best choices for their future. Whether it's a first-time homebuyer looking for an affordable loan or a seasoned homeowner seeking to refinance, Mo is committed to providing expert guidance and personalized solutions.

With his background in the industry and unwavering dedication to his clients, Mo Soliman is well-prepared to serve as the mortgage loan originator for the office. His enthusiasm for helping people achieve their homeownership dreams, combined with his knowledge and expertise, makes him a valuable asset to the team and a trusted partner for anyone navigating the mortgage process.

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loans from various wholesale lenders and work hard to give homebuyers choices – because no loan is one-size-fits-all. The loan originator with Motto Mortgage Ready can be reached at 661-625-8142. A digital mortgage experience is available for borrowers who would prefer to conduct business remotely.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage Ready:

Motto Mortgage Ready (Office NMLS #2427582) is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving all of California, located at 18635 Soledad Canyon Rd, Suite 110, Santa Clarita, CA. 91351. To learn more, please visit or call 661-625-8142.

Mohaned Soliman, Loan Originator, NMLS #2424101

