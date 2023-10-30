Havila Kystruten AS: Havila Pollux Out Of Operation Due To Technical Issue

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Havila Pollux yesterday interrupted her northbound trip in Trondheim due to technical error on an electric engine. The engine needs to be replaced, which is expected to be arranged so that Havila Pollux can serve the coast again from 8 November.



Passengers choose whether to continue their journey on one of the other ships or choose other compensation.

