City Gallery At Grand Cruise Terminal Opens To Public

Doha, Qatar: The City Gallery at the Grand Cruise Terminal, located at the Old Doha Port, is now open to the public daily.

From Saturday to Thursday, visitors can explore the gallery from 12pm to 9pm, while on Fridays, the doors open from 2pm to 9pm, Mwani Qatar announced on its social media accounts.

As visitors step inside, their attention is immediately drawn to a captivating LED map of Qatar adorning the floor.

The gallery offers a unique blend of visual and aquatic experiences. A remarkable feature is the gallery's aquarium, housing an array of aquatic species, including Honeycomb Stingray, Golden Trevally, Sergeant Majoris, Yellowtail Fusilier, Yellowbar Angelfish, Brown Spotted Reef Cod, Cowtail Stingray, Whitespotted Eagle Ray, Bluespotted Stingray, Blacktip Reef Shark, Pennant Coralfish or Longfin Bannerfish, Broomtail Wrasse, Turkeyfish, Twobar Seabream, and Cobia.

Moreover, the gallery provides an immersive experience with audiovisual presentations on screens throughout the gallery. The presentations offer a glimpse into the authenticity of Qatari culture, displaying images showcasing the country's stunning landscapes and tourist attractions like the Corniche.

A notable addition to the gallery is a framed quote from the Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, which conveys a powerful message of unity and hospitality: "No matter how diverse our nationalities, religions, and ideas are, our duty is to overcome obstacles, extend a hand of friendship, build bridges of understanding and celebrate our common humanity, and on behalf of my people and on my own behalf, I invite you all to come to Qatar and enjoy this unique tournament, you are all welcome."

The quote is drawn from his address at the 77th United Nations General Assembly in 2022, delivered less than two months before Qatar hosted the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The Grand Cruise Terminal serves as the entry and exit point for cruise passengers.

Notably, the 2023/2024 cruise season has commenced on Saturday, and will continue until April 2024.

The cruise season boasts an impressive roster of ships, including the Mein Schiff 2, Silver Spirit, Azamara Journey, Le Bougainvillea, MSC Virtuosa, Aidaprima, Costa Toscana, Norwegian Dawn, MS Riviera, Silver Moon, MS Hamburg, Seabourn Encore, Queen Mary 2, and Artania, among others.

This season anticipates a total of 81 cruise arrivals, marking a significant increase compared to the previous year.