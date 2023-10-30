Digital Hands Awarded 2023 Most Innovative Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Digital Hands Named 2023 Top InfoSec Innovator Winner for Most Innovative Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

Digital Hands Named Winner of Global Top InfoSec Innovator Awards by Cyber Defense Magazine

- Charlotte Baker, CEO of Digital HandsTAMPA, FLA., UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Digital Hands, an industry-leading cybersecurity service provider, is proud to announce it has been selected as winner for Most Innovative Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) from Cyber Defense Magazine during its 11th annual awards ceremony at CyberDefenseCon 2023 in Orlando, Fla. The Cyber Defense Awards platform honors the most innovative and valuable cyber defense companies from around the globe.“Digital Hands embodies three major features we judges look for with the potential to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.“To us, innovation is not just a buzzword-it is the driving force behind everything we do and a source of competitive advantage in the cyber services industry,” says Charlotte Baker, Chief Executive Officer of Digital Hands.“Being a frontrunner in an ever-evolving cyber threat landscape takes significant agility and large investments to develop innovative code, processes, and service delivery. Being awarded Most Innovative Managed Security Service Provider is an honor we share with our dedicated team and visionary clients.”Digital Hands' commitment to Get There FirstTM is evident in its unparalleled automation capabilities and threat intelligence through its collective proprietary technologies called, CyGuard MaestroTM . It seamlessly integrates with any client's environment, regardless of vendor software and hardware platforms deployed. CyGuard MaestroTM, the company's cloud-based architecture, powers its composable security approach and enables customers to bring their own security devices and alert sources with no need to“rip and replace” for the outcomes they need – making things work faster, with more accuracy, with lesser labor burden and with far fewer opportunities for human error.Digital Hands continues to be recognized for its industry innovation and customer satisfaction by being ranked #38 out of 250 Managed Security Service Providers in the world in 2023 by MSSP Alert and recently recognized worldwide as Inc.'s 2023 Power Partner for Security and Privacy. In addition to industry recognition, customers consistently award Digital Hands with quarterly customer satisfaction scores ranging from 94-96%.About Digital HandsDigital Hands is a trusted global, award-winning cybersecurity service provider focused on delivering 24/7 security operations and services to mid-market and enterprise customers. Its mission is to continuously protect its customers' most valuable assets against relentless threats. The Digital Hands Composable Cybersecurity Model allows for custom service design that optimizes the legacy elements of each organization's existing infrastructure investments while allowing for augmentation with today's latest security technologies. For more information about our capabilities and our industry-leading white glove approach to customer success, visit .About Cyber Defense MagazineCyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, a globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited special editions exclusively for the RSA, BlackHat and Cyber Defense Conferences. Learn more about us at . Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.CDM Media Inquiries:Contact: Irene Noser, Marketing ExecutiveEmail:Toll Free (USA): 1-833-844-9468International: 1-646-586-9545Website:

Gigi Pena

Digital Hands



Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn