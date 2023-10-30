AMP Payment Systems Launches AMP Payroll Services Powered By Execupay

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New Payroll Solution Promises Streamlined Operations and Enhanced Employee Experience

- Anthony Dominguez, CEO of AMP Payment SystemsPHOENIX, AZ, USA, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- AMP Payment Systems, a leading provider of payment processing solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its new payroll services, AMP Payroll Services, powered by Execupay, a renowned payroll software provider. This collaboration aims to deliver a seamless payroll experience for businesses of all sizes.In the constantly evolving business landscape, efficiently managing payroll is crucial for both employee satisfaction and operational success. The introduction of AMP Payroll Services intends to address this need by offering a robust, user-friendly payroll management solution.Anthony Dominguez, CEO of AMP Payment Systems, expressed his enthusiasm about the new venture, stating, "The launch of AMP Payroll Services signifies our ongoing commitment to providing comprehensive business solutions. Partnering with Execupay enables us to offer a payroll service that is not only reliable but also intuitive and easy to use."The new payroll solution is an effective tool specifically designed to simplify the payroll processing of small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) while ensuring accuracy and compliance.David Summers, SVP of Sales at AMP Payment Systems , highlighted the competitive edge AMP Payroll Services brings to the market, "With the backing of Execupay's proven technology, we are well-positioned to offer a superior payroll service. This is a significant step towards fulfilling the diverse needs of our clientele, making payroll management a hassle-free process."AMP Payroll Services provides a range of features, including automated payroll processing, tax filing, and employee self-service portals. The synergy between AMP Payment Systems and Execupay aims to deliver an enhanced payroll solution that simplifies the payroll process, allowing businesses to focus more on their core operations.About AMP Payment Systems:AMP Payment Systems is a forward-thinking payment solutions provider that delivers cutting-edge payment processing services, integrated software solutions, and unmatched customer support. With a focus on providing value and exceptional service, AMP Payment Systems empowers businesses to streamline payment processes and enhance their bottom line.

