Virtual Reality Market Is In Huge Demand: Sony, Samsung Electronics, Alphabet, Microsoft Themarketpublicist

Sony Corporation (Japan), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Alphabet Inc. (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), HTC (Taiwan), Oculus VR (United States), Eon Reality (United States), Vuzix (United States), CyberGlove Systems (United States), Leap Motion (United States), Sensics (United States), Sixense Enterprises (United States).

Virtual reality (VR) is refers to communicating computer-generated experience taking place within a simulated environment. It indicates a complete involvement experience that shuts out the physical world. It is most prominently incorporated auditory as well as visual feedback. Also, it allows sensory feedback like haptic. VR has become a crucial technique for treating post-traumatic stress.

by Type (Head-Mounted Display (HMD), Gesture Tracking Devices (GTD)), Application (Aerospace & Defense, Commercial, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Medical, Others), Offerings (Hardware, Software)



Market Trends:

Highly Enhanced Augmented Reality as well as Virtual Reality Solutions with Artificial Intelligence

Introduction to Machine Learning Enabled VRs

Opportunities:

Growing Adoption of Virtual Reality in Architectural and Healthcare Applications

Increasing Application of Virtual Reality in Defense Training and Simulation

Market Drivers:

Proliferation of Virtual Reality in Entertainment and Gaming Sector

Upsurging Digitalization and IT Infrastructure across the Globe





Key Developments in the Market:

On January 27th, 2019, Samsung Electronics has announced that the company will start taking positive steps towards replacing plastic packaging materials biodegradable packaging products like papers or other environmentally sustainable elements. From the first quarter of 2019, recently used packaging for Samsung's products and accessories will be substituted with environmentally sustainable materials like recycled/bio-based plastics and paper.

On January 7th, 2019, Sony Corporation has introduced all-new“360 Reality Audio” music system which has attracted consumers in a Three-Dimensional Sound Field Powered by Object-Based Spatial Audio Technology. Moreover, the company has been working with major music labels, music distribution services, and other such music organizations to provide the technology for building a musical ecosystem around 360 Reality Audio.





Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

