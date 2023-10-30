Adventure Travel Market Is In Huge Demand: TUI, Thomas Cook, Jet2 Holidays Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on“Adventure Travel Market Insights, to 2028” with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Adventure Travel market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

TUI Group (Germany), Thomas Cook Group (United Kingdom), Jet2 Holidays (United Kingdom), Cox & Kings Ltd (India), Lindblad Expeditions (United States), Travcoa (United States), Scott Dunn (United Kingdom), Abercrombie & Kent Ltd (United States), Micato Safaris (United States), Tauck (United States),. Scope of the Report of Adventure Travel

Adventure travel is a type of tourism in which contains an exciting unusual level of risk. Adventure travel includes physical activity, cultural exchange, and activities in nature. Adventure travel is arranged through an agent or directly through the individual. Additionally, this may include activities such as mountaineering, trekking, bungee jumping, mountain biking, cycling, canoeing, scuba diving, rafting, kayaking, zip-lining, paragliding, hiking, exploring, sandboarding, caving, and rock climbing.

by Application (Polar Region, Mountain, Submarine, Aerospace), Travelers (Solo, Friends/Group, Couple, Family), Sales Channel (Travel Agent, Direct)



Rising Inclination Towards undiscovered Regions

Growing Social Media Trends Such as Facebook

Increasing Disposable Income

Increasing Government Support to Adventure Travel

Attraction towards Promotion and Marketing of Adventure Travels





Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

