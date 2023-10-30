SPARKS,

Md., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When you are on the jobsite, efficiency and safety are key to a successful job. Tradesmen are swinging hammers hundreds of times a week, which can cause long-term side effects and decrease overall productivity on the jobsite. That is why Crescent Tools created VibeGuardTM, a revolutionary vibration-reducing technology for their new line of high-quality hammers.

Strike out Vibration with Crescent's New Line of Hammers

22oz Steel Smooth-Face Framing Hammer, CHSFRS22

These hammers were designed for real world applications to increase productivity, survive tough conditions, and protect users from the side effects of long-term use. "Fatigue from using non-vibration resistant hammers is the top issue professionals see on jobsites with their current hammers," notes Ethan Bolderson, Product Manager, Crescent Tools. "No matter what type of trade you work in, a hammer is one of the most common tools in your bag. Since 1907, Crescent Tools has focused on providing tools that increase efficiency and usefulness."

From general purpose and framing to specialty, the new line has a hammer for every purpose. Made of top-of-the-line, proprietary materials, with unique features including a larger strike face and textured grips, these hammers will easily become a favorite on the jobsite. The new VibeGuardTM

technology reduces vibrations by 70% and the optimized strike face provides a 15% larger sweet spot to prevent missed hits. With additional features like the textured fawns foot grip and a Permabond Handle Connection on the fiberglass hammers, the new line of Crescent hammers were made with comfort, productivity, and consistent heavy-duty use in mind.

The hammer line includes over ten categories, including the following: