Yahsat Joins UN's Global Initiative To Promote Corporate Sustainability

ABU DHABI, 30th October, 2023 (WAM) -- Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat), the UAE's flagship satellite solutions provider, today announced that it has joined the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative, the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC). As an official member, Yahsat will integrate the ten core UNGC principles into its business operations, encompassing human rights, labour, environmental stewardship and anti-corruption measures.

Yahsat will incorporate these principles into every facet of its sustainability and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy so that it is rigorously adopted throughout its entire operations. The company also plans to play an active role in a variety of collaborative projects that will advance the sustainability vision of both the United Nations and the United Arab Emirates, with a particular focus on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Ali Al Hashemi, Yahsat Group Chief Executive Officer, said,“Yahsat is extremely proud to be the first UAE space technology company to join the United Nations Global Compact and incorporate its ten principles into Yahsat's core business. This reflects our unwavering commitment to transparency and accountability for all our actions that impact people and the planet. Yahsat already has a proven track record of strong ethical governance practices, making it an ideal UNGC member, which is focused on building a sustainable future for us all”.

As an official UNGC member, Yahsat will annually issue“Communication on Progress” of the implementation of the UNGC's Ten Principles.