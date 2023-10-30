Brixey & Meyer Acquires Panoptica Financial

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CINCINNATI, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We are proud to announce that effective October 30, 2023, Cincinnati based firm Panoptica Financial

has joined the Brixey & Meyer

team. The addition of Panoptica Financial furthers Brixey & Meyer's focus to work with growth-oriented companies looking for a strategic partner to help create clarity.

"We are excited to welcome the Panoptica Financial team to the Brixey & Meyer family. Panoptica strategically aligns with our culture, vision, and unwavering commitment to drive value for our clients."



- Doug Meyer, CEO

"Brixey & Meyer is thrilled to welcome the Panoptica Financial team to its Cincinnati market. The most important quality we look for in an acquisition is cultural integration, and the Panoptica Financial team is a perfect fit. We look forward to providing Panoptica Financial clients with added value, while also providing our current clients with the additional resources and expertise of Trisha and her team."

- Angela Wurtenberger, Cincinnati Partner

"Panoptica Financial is thrilled to join forces with the unparalleled team at Brixey & Meyer. This strategic move exemplifies our commitment to delivering innovative, client-centric solutions, and it marks a significant step in our journey toward achieving excellence in service to others. By combining our strengths, experiences, and innovative thinking, we are poised to provide comprehensive solutions that empower our clients to accomplish their goals. Together, we will uphold the high standards of service, trust, and integrity that both Panoptica Financial and Brixey & Meyer are known for. We are grateful to our clients and partners for their continued trust and support, and we are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead as we embark on this new chapter."

-

Trisha Kassner, Panoptica Financial



This is the sixth transaction for Brixey & Meyer since 2015. The firm has offices in Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus.

As we grow, Brixey & Meyer continues to offer a strategic mix

of value-added services.



