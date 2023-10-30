Law School Hall Of Fame Attorney Ron Book Tackles Permanent Housing For The Homeless

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Ronald Book is a prominent Florida lobbyist and proud Law School Hall of Fame attorney. Serving in his role as the longtime Chairman of the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust, Book has successfully influenced local public policy decision-making for over four decades.Throughout this time, he has lobbied extensively for healthcare institutions, local governments, nonprofits, and countless other organizations across Florida. The prominent lobbyist has maintained a particular focus on Miami-Dade County in the southeasternmost portion of the Sunshine State he calls home.As the man at the helm of the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust, Book has focused on protecting the area's homeless and most vulnerable for close to three decades. The Trust's Chairman recently sat down with local news outlet Miami Today to discuss his and the Trust's plans to once and for all tackle permanent housing for formerly homeless citizens in Miami-Dade County.Where There's a Will, There's a WaySpeaking with Miami Today reporter Monica Correa, Book suggested that, when tackling permanent housing for Miami-Dade County's homeless, where there's a will, there's a way. He explained that if something doesn't work in the first instance, there's usually a better way to get a“square peg into a round hole”.It's a central part of Book and the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust's approach, where he and others work tirelessly to better the community, making a lasting difference in the process. The local homeless organization is made up of a County created 27-member board driven and overseen by a strong Chair. Other Board Members include elected officials, local business owners, formerly homeless, religious leaders, and other community members.25 Years as Homeless Trust ChairmanRon Book recently marked a quarter of a century in his role as Chairman of the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust. The Trust administers an annual budget of almost $100 million. In January, the Florida Bar along with the Florida Supreme Court recognized the Trust's Chairman-the founder of Ronald L. Book, P.A., a law firm specializing in government affairs-with its 11th Circuit Florida Pro Bono Service Award.Ron's recognition was for his charitable/philanthropic work alongside disadvantaged and low-income Florida citizens. The Florida Bar and Supreme Court's Pro Bono Service Award dates back to the early 1980s. Every year since, the integrated Bar Association has granted the annual award to outstanding individuals in each of Florida's 20 Circuit Courts.Book was named the 11th Judicial Circuit winner. Revisiting the recognition of several months earlier, the Law School Hall of Fame attorney told Miami Today how he attended law school looking to right wrongs and make a difference.Ron explained to the news outlet's Monica Correa how, through the advocacy process, he has since learned several important life lessons. Among these lessons is the realization that, within governmental affairs, politics-by definition-heavily involves what he calls the art of compromise.Revisiting Previously Overlooked PlansLast year, the prominent attorney and lobbyist also opened up to The Miami Times about revisiting previously overlooked plans to house the city's growing homeless population.Ron revealed plans to revisit previously proposed efforts to move forward with an effort to create housing for the homeless community within existing vacant buildings in and around Miami-Dade. In 2022, Book publicly praised the Mayor's“HOMES Plan” of an $85 million investment in affordable housing in Miami-Dade County including $20 million to the Trust.The Law School Hall of Fame attorney remarked at the time how the high-eight-figure investment would help to support what he suggested were often-forgotten members of the community.Ron Book served on many other charitable boards including Best Buddies, Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, Mourning Family Foundation, Neighbors 4 Neighbors, the Florida Sports Hall of Fame, Partnership for Recovery, and Lauren's Kids to name a few. The prominent lobbyist and attorney is co-founder of one of these entities, the Lauren's Kids Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit established alongside his daughter, Florida state senator Lauren Book, in 2007.

Ron Book

Ron Book

email us here