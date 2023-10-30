TLT-Powered Tree Care Marketing Takes Briggs Tree Service And Landscaping To New Heights

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FREEHOLD, NEW JERSEY, USA, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Briggs Tree Service and Landscaping, led by owner Fray Luis Tlapa, has been rapidly advancing in the tree care industry through their partnership with Tree Leads Today (TLT). As a leading marketing company that specializes in providing exclusive leads to tree care and removal businesses, TLT has played an instrumental role in propelling Briggs Tree Service and Landscaping to new heights.The tree care industry is continually evolving, and to stand out in this dynamic landscape requires innovative marketing strategies. Fray Luis Tlapa, owner of Briggs Tree Service and Landscaping, sheds light on the significant transformation his company has undergone since joining forces with TLT. "TLT has been a game-changer for us. It's not just about the leads; it's about establishing our presence, demonstrating our distinctive approach, and setting us apart from the competition."The numbers underscore their success. With an impressive 80% growth in business attributed to their partnership with TLT, Briggs Tree Service and Landscaping is a shining example of how exclusive leads can make a difference. Fray Luis Tlapa shares, "We've expanded our team and invested in advanced equipment, including a wood chipper, stump grinder, chain saws, and trimming equipment, all thanks to the consistent workload generated by TLT."One of the key advantages of exclusive leads over non-exclusive leads is the reduced competition. TLT provides territorial exclusivity, ensuring that clients are the sole service providers in their designated areas. Fray Luis Tlapa highlights the effectiveness of this approach, stating, "Exclusive leads are a winning formula for us. The territory ownership combined with TLT's strategy is a perfect combination."Social media played a pivotal role in connecting Briggs Tree Service and Landscaping with TLT. Tlapa recalls, "We discovered TLT through Facebook, and it turned out to be one of the best decisions we've made for our business."With over five years in the industry, Briggs Tree Service and Landscaping has positioned itself as a reputable and established tree care service provider. Their partnership with TLT has turbocharged their growth, allowing them to better serve communities in Holmdel, Englishtown, Lincroft, Millstone Township, Colts Neck, Howell, Millstone Township, Farmingdale, and beyond.The geo-targeting feature introduced by TLT has enhanced the efficiency of Briggs Tree Service and Landscaping's estimators. Tlapa explains, "Geo-targeting has made our estimators much more efficient. Working in one town for an entire week without the need to travel between different areas has drastically improved our productivity."Additionally, the close proximity of jobs has contributed to their operational efficiency. Tlapa says, "Working closer to our jobs allows us to complete them faster. We save time and resources, which benefits us and our customers by offering more competitive pricing."As for the preference for phone calls over form leads, TLT's system aligns perfectly with Briggs Tree Service and Landscaping's clientele. "Our customers prefer phone calls, and this is where TLT's strategy excels. Immediate scheduling of estimates over the phone instills confidence in our clients, ensuring they feel taken care of," Tlapa notes.The partnership between Briggs Tree Service and Landscaping and TLT has helped carve a distinctive place in the competitive tree care industry. By providing exclusive leads, optimizing operational efficiency, and delivering the quality service Briggs Tree Service and Landscaping is known for, they are redefining tree care marketing.About Tree Leads Today:Tree Leads Today (TLT) is a premier marketing company specializing in providing exclusive leads to tree care and removal businesses. TLT's innovative lead generation techniques help tree care companies achieve outstanding success. To contact Tree Leads Today: | (610) 227-6290.

