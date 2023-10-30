FM Meets US Humanitarian Affairs Envoy

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 30 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, met on Monday with US Special Envoy for Humanitarian Affairs in the Middle East, David Satterfield.The meeting covered ways to intensify efforts to end the humanitarian catastrophe of the war on Gaza, ensuring civilian protection, and respecting the rules of international law and international humanitarian law.Safadi called for activating mechanisms to ensure the continuous and uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. He emphasized that withholding food and medication from Gazans is a war crime under international law and the Fourth Geneva Convention and its 1977 Annex.