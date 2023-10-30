JHCO Denies Reports Of Staff Entering Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 30 (Petra) -- The Jordanian Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO) on Monday dismissed reports circulating on various social media platforms suggesting that its personnel had entered the Gaza Strip via the Rafah crossing.In a statement, the organization emphasized that no such entry occurred, countering claims that their team, alongside members of the Jordanian Field Hospital and the Palestinian Red Crescent, toured the Strip.The charity confirmed its recent contribution to the ongoing relief efforts, detailing its delivery of medical assistance to UNRWA. The UN agency is then responsible for ensuring these supplies reach hospitals in need.The organization underscored the importance of relying on official channels for accurate information, urging the public to exercise caution with unverified reports or rumors.