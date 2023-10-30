Shura Council Praises Qatar's Firm Positions On Regional, International Issues

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Shura Council held on Monday its second meeting of third ordinary session of the first legislative term, corresponding to the Shura Council's 52nd annual session at Tamim bin Hamad Hall, under the chairmanship of the Speaker of the Shura Council HE Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim.

At the beginning of the session, the Council praised the firm positions of the State of Qatar towards various regional and international issues, most notably the Palestinian cause, embodied by the sublime speech of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at the opening of the new session which emphasized the rejection of aggression against the brotherly Palestinians and called on the international community to act swiftly to stop the violations against them.

In this context, the Council condemned the barbaric Israeli aggression against the civilian population in the Gaza Strip, the targeting of population centers, the destruction of vital installations, and the prevention of humanitarian aid and relief teams from reaching the Strip, denouncing the double international standards in dealing with Israeli attacks.

The Council expressed categorical rejection of the Israeli government's allegations against the State of Qatar and accusing it of politicizing the humanitarian support provided to civilians in the Gaza Strip, noting the prominent Qatari role in support of brotherly and friendly countries, which was praised by the United Nations, its humanitarian and relief agencies, and various international organizations.

Then, Secretary-General of the Shura Council HE Dr. Ahmed bin Nasser Al Fadala read out the session's agenda and the minutes of the previous session were approved.

As part of the session's proceedings, the Speaker of the Shura Council HE Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim announced that the seat of member Mohammed bin Eid Al Kaabi is vacant due to death, in accordance with what is determined by the Constitution and the Council's internal regulations.

In this context, HE the Speaker of the Shura Council recalled the virtues of the deceased, noting his outstanding contributions during the sessions and during his chairmanship of the Services and the Public Utilities Committee in the previous session.

The members of the Shura Council, for their part, expressed their deep sadness at his passing, noting his prominent role during his work period, his great attention to all that in the interest of the nation and the citizen, and his courtesy, open-mindedness, and cooperation with all.

The session continued and the Council formed its five permanent committees in accordance with what was stipulated by the Constitution, the Shura Council law, and its internal regulations. They are the Legal and Legislative Affairs Committee, the Financial and Economic Affairs Committee, the Services and the Public Utilities Committee, the Internal and External Affairs Committee, and the Cultural Affairs and Information Committee.