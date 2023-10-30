Ecuador Inaugurates Pavilion At Expo 2023 Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Expo 2023 Doha QNA

Doha: The Embassy of Ecuador in Qatar opened the pavilion of the Republic of Ecuador at Horticulture Expo 2023 Doha, in the presence of a number of heads of diplomatic missions, ambassadors accredited to the country, government officials, and those involved with environmental affairs.

The Ecuadorian pavilion is a promotional window to introduce the public to the most important cultural, tourism and historical sectors, showcasing the country's handicrafts and its most important fruits and vegetables, in addition to a number of local plants that were specially brought to the exhibition for visitors to learn about.

The pavilion also includes a section displaying the latest agricultural technologies used in Ecuador, and its contribution to achieving food security, productive abundance, and water conservation, and highlighting the types of agriculture in Ecuador.

The pavilion of the Republic of Ecuador at the Expo also includes a section presenting the most important tourist attractions, its wonderful nature, rivers, seas, mountains, forests, charming islands and volcanoes, as well as the types of famous tropical and mountain flowers and its banana, cocoa and coffee farms, especially since it is one of the largest exporters of bananas, cocoa and coffee in the world.

HE Ecuador's Ambassador Pascual del Cioppo Aragundi expressed his happiness at participating in Expo 2023 Doha, saying that this important event, which is being held for the first time in a desert country, is expected to be distinguished and unprecedented, as is always the case with Qatar.

The Ecuadorian Ambassador stressed the importance of the issues of agriculture, sustainability, horticulture, water and the environment that are preoccupying the whole world during this period, and that the State of Qatar interacted with these issues by hosting this global event in response to these concerns, as it opened the doors for the world by allowing each country to showcase its best during this international horticultural exhibition.

He pointed out that the Ecuadorian pavilion will organize many educational and awareness-raising events in which a number of producers, exporters, craftsmen and specialists will participate to introduce the products and crops for which Ecuador is famous such as cocoa, bananas, coffee grown at high altitudes, shrimp and flowers.

The pavilion will also host a range of workshops to introduce visitors from different countries of the world to Ecuadorian handicrafts and to give lectures on modern agriculture and how to preserve the environment as well as the development taking place in the field of agriculture, in addition o highlighting Ecuadorian farms' characteristics, including organic production.