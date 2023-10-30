European Organic Agriculture Ensures Environmental Sustainability

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) Organic farming is an agricultural method that aims to produce food using natural substances and processes. This means that organic farming tends to have a limited environmental impact as it encourages the responsible use of energy and natural resources, the maintenance of biodiversity, the preservation of regional ecological balances, the enhancement of soil fertility, the maintenance of water quality. In these frames the European certified organic products are those which have been produced, stored, processed, handled and marketed in accordance with precise technical specifications (standards) and certified as "organic" by a certification body.

Once conformity with organic standards has been verified by a certification body, the product is afforded a label. This label will differ depending on the certification body but can be taken as an assurance that the essential elements constituting an "organic" product have been met from the farm to the market. It is important to note that an organic label applies to the production process, ensuring that the product has been produced and processed in an ecologically sound manner. So European organic products are the result of farming the earth without using chemical fertilizers, and toxic pesticides. The fight against the diseases of the plants and the fertilizing of the ground are taking place with natural methods and organic supplies. The reliability of organic products is based on a strict control system and certification which is described in European Union's laws. According to this system, a producer is being controlled in all production phases and up until the disposal.

As a result of the above European organic farming produce food of high nutritional value in sufficient quantity, maintain and increase soil fertility in the long-term, work as much as possible with materials and substances that can be reused or recycled, reduce all forms of pollution from agricultural practices, preserve the genetic diversity of agricultural ecosystems, including the protection of plants and wildlife, encourage and increase biological cycles in agricultural systems, work as much as possible in closed systems in relation to organic matter and nutrients

The EU Financed campaign EU Organic Journey, with the participation of the organizations Agrodiatrofiki Sympraxi Perifereias Stereas Elladas (ASPSE)- Coordinator from Greece, Biocarpathia Cooperative - Project Partner from Romania and National Organic Association (NAO)- Project Partner from Bulgaria aims to promote and increase the awareness regarding the European organic products from Greece, Romania and Bulgaria to consumers in UAE, Saudi Arabia and USA .

Permalink