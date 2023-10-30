GBP/USD Forecast: Looks Like A“Sell The Rallies”

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The GBP/USD exhibited a roller-coaster performance in the early trading hours on Friday, initially taking a nosedive before displaying resilience and bouncing back.

This volatility highlights the market's current state of ambiguity, as participants weigh the potential for further declines against the necessity for a recovery before sellers re-enter the fray. Currently, a short-term rebound seems to be on the cards, although I am keenly poised to seize the opportunity to sell into this bounce.

A critical juncture to watch is the hammer pattern formed in Thursday's trading session. A decisive break below this level could potentially open the floodgates, paving the way for a descent to the 1.20 level. This particular price point is bound to garner attention, not only for its round number appeal but also due to its psychological relevance. However, it pales in comparison to the importance of the 1.1850 level underneath, a region that has been a hotspot for significant market movements in the past. All things considered, I anticipate the market to remain in a consolidation phase, albeit with a pronounced bearish undertone Market Will Continue to be Noisy

The backdrop to this scenario is the prevailing global geopolitical climate, fraught with uncertainties and concerns, making the U.S. dollar-with its higher interest rates-a preferable safe-haven option for traders. Although the British pound is not typically categorized as a high-risk currency, it undeniably sits further out on the risk spectrum than its American counterpart. Given the attractive yields in the U.S. bond market, I believe it is only a matter of time before an exhaustion candle appears, presenting an opportune moment to sell. I am on the lookout for a candle with a long upper wick, signifying a failed rally and a potential entry point.

The stance of the Federal Reserve remains a pivotal factor in this equation. Until we witness a significant shift in their policy or rhetoric, the inclination to short the U.S. dollar seems counterintuitive. Although we might be treading in extreme territory, the market's current disposition continues to favor the greenback, underpinning the bearish outlook for the British pound in the near to medium term. I think this continues to be the overall attitude of most USD-denominated pairs. The market will continue to be noisy to say the least.

