Natural Gas Signal: Paying Off

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) During Friday's trading session, natural gas markets experienced a significant rally, reaching new highs and displaying strong bullish potential. (Note: In the futures markets, which may be different from your CFD) As we approach the winter months, there are numerous factors that could contribute to the continued ascent of natural gas prices.

One of the primary drivers behind this upward trend is the current energy situation in Europe. The continent is grappling with unstable energy supplies, particularly in major economies like Germany. A significant portion of the natural gas required by these countries is imported from the United States, which plays a crucial role in setting market prices. The“Henry Hub Natural Gas” futures contract, based on the terminal in Henry, Louisiana, is a key benchmark for U.S. natural gas prices, and it is influencing the global market dynamics.



Despite the bullish outlook, short-term pullbacks are anticipated.

However, support is expected at the 200-Day Exponential Moving Averag and the $3.00 level, which is both a psychologically significant figure and a previous area of substantial resistance. Market memory is likely to play a role, although it would be surprising to see prices retreat back to these levels.

Traders are factoring in the likelihood that European countries will need to purchase liquefied natural gas (LNG) and transport it across the Atlantic Ocean – a costly and complex process. The situation is further complicated by the unavailability of Russian gas and the recent sabotage of the Nordstream II pipeline, as well as intentional damage to the pipeline between Finland and Estonia. Political instability in Western Africa, with multiple coups d'état, jeopardizes the potential for a trans-African natural gas supply to Europe, leaving the continent in a precarious position Markets Are Poised for Continued Growth

In the end, natural gas markets are poised for continued growth, propelled by the seasonality of winter demand and the ongoing energy challenges in Europe. The reliance on U.S. natural gas supplies, particularly through expensive LNG shipments, is a central factor in the current market dynamics. While short-term fluctuations are to be expected, the overall outlook remains bullish, with substantial support levels in place to mitigate potential downturns. Investors and traders should remain attentive to the evolving geopolitical landscape and its implications for global energy markets as they are particularly sensitive at the moment. This doesn't even take into account the situation in Gaza, which obviously does no favors for energy supply and confidence in it.

