Remodeling And Ethics Go Hand In Hand By Design In Washington State

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Displaying Ethics in Design and Remodeling

REDMOND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Redmond, WA Design-Remodel Construction Company was selected for their continued actions that support ethics and trust in business in Washington State.The Torch Awards for Ethics is the most prestigious honor Better Business Bureau Great West + Pacific can bestow on businesses operating within its eight-state service area. Winners must demonstrate a very high level of personal character, meet the highest standards of ethics, & build trust with their customers and their community.“It's extraordinary to see how each of this year's award winners went above and beyond in the marketplace and their community. They are setting the standard for what it means to be an exemplary and ethical business,” said Tyler Andrew, President, and CEO of BBBGWP.“We hope this recognition can encourage others to step up in their respective businesses and build an ethical marketplace for all.”Established in Bellevue, WA in 2012, Gallagher Construction, LLC illustrates their commitment by providing their Clients with transparency during the process and by delivering not only a well-executed home remodel project, but also creating a very enjoyable experience for their Clients.“At Gallagher we all have a very clear understanding that we exist as a residential design-remodel company because of our Clients, so we treat them accordingly”, says Sean Gallagher, owner of Gallagher Construction, LLC.“It is the creative and energetic tenure that we enjoy as a team, melded with the relationships and trust that we develop with our Clients, that together help galvanize the success of our residential Design-Remodel projects”.BBB Great West + Pacific serves more than 20 million consumers in Alaska, Central Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, and Western Wyoming. For more information, visit BBB/gwp. Torch Awards winners from each state were announced as part of a virtual ceremony held on October 26.Gallagher Construction, LLC is a Design-Remodeling firm that was founded in 2012. They serve Clients who need home remodeling and repair needs. They specialize in all phases of residential remodeling. Their business mission is to provide quality home improvement design, remodeling and repair services to their Clients with a transparent process and clear expectations. Please contact them at to learn more about all they can offer.Please feel free to contact us at or (425) 828-9828 or check out our website at

Sean M Gallagher

Gallagher Construction, LLC

+ 14258289828

email us here