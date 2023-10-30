Global Aloe Vera Extract Market Expected To Reach $3.65 Billion By 2027, Demonstrating A CAGR Of 8.6%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Aloe Vera Extract Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Aloe Vera Extract Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global aloe vera extract market is anticipated to achieve significant growth, culminating in a valuation of $3.65 billion by 2027, exhibiting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. This market encompasses various product forms such as liquid, gel, powder, and other derivatives, catering to diverse industry needs. Additionally, it is segmented by distribution channels, including offline and online, catering to varied consumer preferences and accessibility. Furthermore, the market caters to a range of applications, including functional food, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, beverages, and other related sectors.

Rising Demand for Natural and Organic Cosmetics Driving Market Growth

The surging demand for natural and organic cosmetics is a significant driver for the aloe vera extract market, as the extract serves as a vital ingredient in the manufacturing of such products. With consumers increasingly favoring organic cosmetic formulations, the use of aloe vera extract has become pivotal in ensuring the production of natural, chemical-free beauty and wellness products. Notably, reports from the Soil Association indicate substantial growth in the certified organic and natural beauty and wellbeing products market, underlining the increasing consumer preference for organic cosmetics.

Market Segmentation and Key Players

1. Product Form: Liquid, Gel, Powder, Other Product Forms

2. Distribution Channel: Offline, Online

3. Application: Functional Food, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Beverages, Other Application Types

Key players such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Herbalife International Inc., and Ashland Inc., among others, are driving product innovations and securing approvals to reinforce their positions in the competitive aloe vera extract market. These market leaders are actively engaged in developing and obtaining approvals for cutting-edge products, reflecting the industry's commitment to meeting evolving consumer needs.

Innovative Product Approvals Enhancing Market Presence

The trend of product approvals is gaining momentum in the aloe vera extract market, as evidenced by Desert Harvest's successful FDA approval for the use of its super-strength Aloe Vera Capsules in treating interstitial cystitis. This breakthrough not only presents a novel alternative for chronic bladder illness treatment but also highlights the growing potential of aloe vera extract in the pharmaceutical industry. Additionally, this approval reinforces the significance of organic ingredients in the formulation of effective and FDA-approved medications.

Asia-Pacific Leads the Market, with Europe Forecasted as the Fastest-Growing Region

As Asia-Pacific takes the lead in the aloe vera extract market, Europe is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, emerging trends, and market opportunities across key geographical segments.

Aloe Vera Extract Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

1. Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

2. Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

3. Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Aloe Vera Extract Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on aloe vera extract market size , aloe vera extract market drivers and trends, aloe vera extract market major players, aloe vera extract market competitors' revenues, market positioning, and aloe vera extract market growth across geographies. The aloe vera extract market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

