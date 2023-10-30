Global Animal Feed Inactive Yeast Market Set To Reach $186.81 Billion By 2027, Demonstrating A CAGR Of 4.8%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company's Animal Feed Inactive Yeast Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global animal feed inactive yeast market , currently valued at $145.95 billion in 2022, is anticipated to reach $154.61 billion in 2023, demonstrating a 5.9% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The market growth has been influenced by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, leading to economic sanctions, increased commodity prices, and disruptions in supply chains, consequently causing inflation across various sectors. Despite these challenges, the animal feed inactive yeast market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, projected to hit $186.81 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 4.8%.

Leveraging Increasing Meat Consumption for Market Growth

The escalating consumption of meat globally has become a key driver for the animal feed inactive yeast market, with the supplement playing a crucial role in enhancing the nutritional value of animal feed. With its inclusion in livestock production, animal feed inactive yeast serves as a nutritional supplement, contributing to the overall health and performance of livestock and subsequently improving the quality of meat. Notably, statistics from the Australian Bureau of Statistics indicate significant increases in beef and mutton production, underscoring the growing demand for animal feed inactive yeast.

Market Segmentation and Key Players

1. Form: Powder, Flakes, Tablet, Capsule

2. Nature: Organic, Conventional

3. Sales Channel: Business-To-Business (B2B), Business-To-Consumer (B2C)

4. Application: Poultry, Swine, Cattle, Aquaculture, Pet Food, Other Applications

Key players driving product innovation and advancements in the animal feed inactive yeast market include Cargill Inc., The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Lallemand Inc., and DSM Nutritional Products AG, among others. These industry leaders are actively engaged in developing innovative products to sustain their market positions, offering specialized solutions that contribute to the improved health and performance of livestock.

Innovative Solutions Enhancing Livestock Health

Innovative product offerings, exemplified by Lallemand Inc.'s YELA PROSECURE, highlight the industry's commitment to creating high-quality and functional nutrients that support animal performance, digestive care, and feed palatability. This innovative hydrolyzed yeast product is designed to enhance nutrient digestibility, improve gut health, mitigate the risk of disease, boost growth rates, and enhance feed conversion efficiency, thus ensuring improved animal health and productivity.

Asia-Pacific Emerging as the Key Market Region

With Asia-Pacific leading the animal feed inactive yeast market in 2022, the region remains a significant player in the industry's growth trajectory. The comprehensive report provides insights into regional dynamics, emerging trends, and market opportunities across key geographical segments.

Animal Feed Inactive Yeast Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

1. Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

2. Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

3. Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Animal Feed Inactive Yeast Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on animal feed inactive yeast market size , animal feed inactive yeast market drivers and trends, animal feed inactive yeast market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and animal feed inactive yeast market growth across geographies. The animal feed inactive yeast market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Agriculture Market Growth Forecast 2023-2027