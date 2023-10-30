Global Environment Controllers Market Is Projected To Grow At A 8.3% Rate Through The Forecast Period

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Environment Controllers Market For Agricultural Greenhouse Global Market Report 2023 – Size, Trends And Forecast To 2032

Environment Controllers Market For Agricultural Greenhouse Global Market Report 2023

The environment controllers market is expected to reach $6.87 billion by 2027 with an 8.3% CAGR, per TBRC's Environment Controllers Global Market Report 2023.

Environment controllers market expands with rising vertical farming investment. Europe leads the environment controllers market share. Key players: Smart Bee Technologies, TrolMaster Agro Instruments, Grow-Link, Trotec, Argus Control Systems, Certhon.

Environment Controllers Market Segments

.By Farming Type: Hydroponics, Greenhouse, Indoor Gardening, Urban Agriculture, Cannabis Home Growers, Other Farming Types

.By Application: Indoor, Outdoor

.By End-User: Small Scale, Medium Scale, Large Scale

.By Geography: The global environment controllers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The environment controllers market for agricultural greenhouses refers to the industry that produces and sells devices and systems designed to regulate and manage the growing conditions within greenhouse environments. These controllers can be used to maintain optimal temperature, humidity, lighting, and other environmental factors that are essential for healthy plant growth.

