Antiviral Combination Therapies Market Set To Surpass USD 71.4 Billion By 2030 | Transparency Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Antiviral Combination Therapies Market is experiencing significant growth and is expected to reach a valuation of USD 71.4 billion by 2030. This represents an increase from its 2019 valuation of USD 40.4 billion.Antiviral combination therapies, which involve using two or more antiviral drugs together, are becoming more widely used to treat various viral infections like HIV, hepatitis C, influenza, and others. By combining multiple antiviral medications that target different parts of the viral lifecycle, combination therapies can help reduce drug resistance and increase treatment effectiveness.Download a Comprehensive Sample of this Premium Report @The market is anticipated to expand at a high compound annual growth rate from 2020 to 2030 as combination therapies become the standard of care for many viral diseases. The growing prevalence of viral infections worldwide coupled with advancements in combination drug development are fueling the substantial growth of this market.Drivers for the antiviral combination therapies market:The increasing prevalence of viral infections globally is a major driver of the antiviral combination therapies market. According to the World Health Organization, viral diseases such as HIV/AIDS, hepatitis, influenza, and others pose a significant threat to public health worldwide. Combination therapies that target multiple stages of viral replication are becoming more widely used due to their potential for increased efficacy over single-agent therapies. As viral pathogens continue to evolve resistance to existing antiviral drugs, the development of combination regimens is expected to help address the problem of drug resistance. Additionally, the growing demand for improved treatment outcomes is boosting the demand for combination antiviral therapies. With a rising patient pool of viral infections, the antiviral combination therapies market is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period.Challenges for the antiviral combination therapies market:While the antiviral combination therapies market is expected to grow substantially, there are several challenges that may hinder its progress. One major challenge is the high development costs associated with combination drug regimens. Developing drugs that can be safely co-administered requires extensive clinical trials to test efficacy, safety, and drug-drug interactions. This significantly increases the overall R&D expenditure for pharmaceutical companies. Additionally, combination therapies face greater regulatory hurdles compared to single-agent drugs. Gaining market approval for combination antiviral therapies is a lengthy and expensive process. Another challenge is the risk of increased side effects from drug-drug interactions. Combining multiple antiviral agents increases the likelihood of adverse events, which could limit patient compliance. Ensuring tolerability and safety is crucial. Lastly, high therapy costs pose a market challenge. Combination regimens are often more expensive than single drugs. This high cost may limit widespread adoption and access to therapy in price-sensitive markets. Overcoming these challenges is important for sustained growth of this market.Trends in the antiviral combination therapies market:There are several key trends being witnessed in the antiviral combination therapies market. One major trend is the shift towards fixed-dose combination drugs. Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly developing antiviral drugs that combine multiple agents in a single pill to improve patient convenience and adherence. This is expected to drive the fixed-dose combination segment. Another trend gaining traction is the focus on long-acting, sustained release formulations. Such formulations only need to be administered occasionally, improving treatment outcomes. Additionally, there is high research interest in host-targeting combination therapies. These target host factors required by viruses rather than directly targeting the viruses themselves. This makes development of resistance less likely. Further, with the COVID-19 pandemic, there is renewed focus on developing effective antiviral combinations to treat coronavirus infections. Significant investments are being made in coronavirus drug research. Overall, the market is shifting towards more convenient, long-acting, and resistance-proof combination therapies to achieve better clinical management of viral diseases.Inquire more about this report before purchase:Antiviral Combination Therapies Market – SegmentationDrug CombinationNRTI/NNRTIIntegrase Inhibitor/NRTINRTINRTI/Protease InhibitorOthersTypeBrandedGenericIndicationHIVHepatitisOthersRoute of AdministrationOralIntravenousDistribution ChannelHospital PharmaciesRetail PharmaciesOthersKey players operating in the global market areCelltrion, Inc.GlaxoSmithKline plcGilead Sciences, Inc.AbbVie, Inc.Bristol-Myers Squibb CompanyJanssen Global ServicesLLC (Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson)Cipla, Inc.Mylan N.V.Merck & Co., Inc.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.among others.Have Any Query? Ask Our ExpertsReasons to Buy this Report:Detailed market segmentation: The report segments the market based on drug combination, type, indication, route of administration, distribution channel and region. This will help get a complete picture of the market.Analyzes market trends: The report analyzes key market trends that are influencing the antiviral combination therapies market currently and over the forecast period. This is useful to understand growth opportunities.Provides regional analysis: The report covers analysis of key regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. This helps analyze performance of the market in different regions.Identifies key market players: The report profiles major players operating in the market including Celltrion, GlaxoSmithKline, Gilead Sciences, AbbVie, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Janssen and others. This helps analyze competitive landscape and new strategies adopted by players.Evaluates market opportunities: The report evaluates current market size, market forecast and opportunities in the antiviral combination therapies market. This helps understand future growth prospects of the market.Covers value chain analysis: The report covers value chain analysis which analyzes key activities in the value chain and profitability of players at different stages.Analyzes factors driving market growth: The report analyzes key factors such as prevalence of HIV, hepatitis and COVID-19, research and development activities and product approvals which are boosting the market.Historical and forecast revenue: The report provides historical revenue data during 2015-2019 and forecast from 2020-2030. 