HIP Video Promo Presents: Honey Trap Premieres New Music Video Sinners & Saints On Newnoisemagazine

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Just in time for spooky season, Honey Trap's newest single "Sinners & Saints" is the perfect anthem for all those moody Halloween parties

NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Sometimes a single voice is all it takes to change the world. For guitarist Vasilios Bouras, the voice that changed his world happened to be coming from the inimitable powerhouse pipes of Honey Trap's lead singer Jessica Rendon. Living in Colorado at the time and looking for a more committed collaborator in crafting exquisite hard rock, Bouras heard Rendon and knew immediately he had to move to New York City to join her.

Now, whirling inspiration like a centrifuge from Bouras's guitar to Rendon's vocals, from Cody Hager's drums to Angel de Los Santos bass, the group manages to distill the best in their talents to create accessible and ever-surprising, toe curling offerings, while working with top shelf, world class legends in the music business. For example Grammy-winner Steve Albini-yep, the dude that produced Nirvana's In Utero-produced their first EP Four Play, and now they're boasting collaborations with industry veteran Dave Schiffman, producer of the likes of Adele, System of a Down, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and many more.

Like the trope from espionage that gives them their namesake, Honey Trap is here to seduce listeners into their realm of musical influence. And they won't judge listeners if they willingly surrender to their sumptuous sonic vibrations.

Perfectly timed for spooky season, Honey Trap's new single“Saints & Sinners” is a moody, thrashing anthem fans will be playing long after their Halloween bash. Kicking off with a bluesy riff from Bouras under Rendon's sultry vocals, the song gradually builds to a glorious head-banger. Written during covid, Rendon's lyrics reflect on the great equalizing effect the pandemic had, affecting saints and sinners all. Oscillating from gentleness to rage, the track reflects the inner journey listeners all experience in uncertain times-and gives listeners a soundtrack to ecstatically thrash those emotions out.

Rage and revel on another level with the music video for”Saints & Sinners”, directed by Tom Flynn. Flynn, a veteran director in both the hard rock and horror genres, worked with the band to create a chilling atmosphere surrounding a masqueraded, occult wedding in a New York cathedral. Between shots of the band wailing and shredding, viewers get a glimpse into the scene marrying saints to sinners, juxtaposed with an interpretation of Adam and Eve's temptation by the snake in the garden. The band members get extra street cred for performing their parts with actual snakes slithering through their limbs. Let all the tricks of Honey Trap's“Saints & Sinners” be music listeners treat this Halloween.

More Honey Trap on HIP Video Promo

More Honey Trap on their Linktree





Andrew Gesner

HIP Video Promo

+1 732-613-1779

