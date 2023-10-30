Neotrope And Send2press Caution PR And Marketing Firms To Stop Spooking Clients With Ghost Posts

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) TEMECULA, Calif., Oct. 30, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Today, Neotrope, a 40+ year old marketing firm, and Send2Press Newswire, a 24 year old online newswire service, caution PR and marketing pros about the fallacy of using questionable newswire services to place client news announcements on invisible, pointless news platforms, to scare up false and misleading ROI.







Image Caption: Neotrope and Send2Press warn against ghost posts. Credit: Christopher Laird Simmons.

“There are many start up and budget newswire services claiming to place client news on 350+ websites for a low fee,” said Neotrope CEO and co-founder, Christopher Laird Simmons.“However, in reality these 'ghost posts,' as I call them, are not searchable on the sites where placed, do not appear in any search engine or social, and never show up in places like Google News, Bing News, or Apple News.

“So, effectively they have zero value and simply inflate ROI reporting to make it seem like something happened. This is misleading to end clients, and these services are like handing out candy on Halloween, but kids only get empty wrappers.

“Additionally, some advertise 'guaranteed placement' on broadcast TV websites, but most of the so-called broadcast site placements either fade away in 30 days, or are also invisible to search systems like Google News. Without any sites that are truly persistent in search or social, these two kinds of placements end up being ghosts online.”

Choosing legitimate, ethical, and transparent services like Send2Press Newswire, says Simmons, are a far better choice - as using“ghost posts” will only scare away clients in the long run. Send2Press combines short term placements via the AP, with persistent“long tail marketing” placement on high traffic business and entertainment websites.

Simmons adds,“Choose a service that can demonstrate actual syndication placements that matter, with high visibility, and which also offer some persistence.”

Send2Press, online since 2000*, offers best in class affordable press release distribution and writing. News appears on legitimate news portals, Apnews website, AP syndication, social media and high visibility on Google News and other news channels and data platform.

Send2Press, a service of Neotrope, was ranked best overall of the top 6 newswire services by Fit Small Business in 2020. Parent, Neotrope, was an Inc. 5000 listed company in 2009.

Neotrope®, a marketing, entertainment, and technology company, launched in 1983 by Christopher Laird Simmons and the late Dr. JL Simmons, is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2023.

(*Verifiable via Archive for Send2Press homepage in the year 2000.)

