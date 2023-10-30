Palestinian Killed By Israeli Forces In Yatta

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Hebron/PNN /

Palestinian youth identified as Mahmoud Abu Sabha, 23, was killed today by Israeli army gunfire at the entrance to the town of Yatta, south of the southern West Bank city of Hebron, according to the Ministry of Health.

He was shot and killed during confrontations with soldiers, said sources.

Four others were killed this morning by the Israeli army in Jenin, raising the number of Palestinians killed by the army since October 7 to 121, including two who died in prison.







