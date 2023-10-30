Gaza Will Run Out Of Blood Bags Next Week: Blood Bank Manager Warns

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Gaza /PNN/

The manger of the Al

Aqsa Martyrs Hospital

in central Gaza

has warned that the besieged enclave will run out of blood bags next week amid Israel's savage attacks on Palestinian people.

Speaking to Iran's Arabic-language al-Alam news network on Monday, Riyadh Meqdad said that despite blood donations, Gaza is facing a severe shortage of blood reserves because of the rising number of the injured in the Israeli aerial assaults.

More than 300 wounded people were transferred to the Al

Aqsa Martyrs Hospital

in the past 24 hours, he added.

Meanwhile, al-Alam reported that Gazans stand in long queues to donate their blood to the injured.

Israeli bombings and a

lack

of

medical

supplies, food, water, electricity and fuel have virtually depleted an already under-resourced health system in the Gaza Strip.

Doctors in Gaza hospitals have been forced to operate without anesthesia and use vinegar in some cases in place of antiseptic.

Since the start of the aggression, the Israel has been committing war crimes in Gaza, killing at least

8,306 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring some 21,048 others.

It has also imposed a“complete siege” on the territory, home to more than two million Palestinians.

Israel waged the bloody war on the Gaza Strip on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas movement launched the surprise Operation against Israel.

