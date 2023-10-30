More Children Killed In Gaza In 3 Weeks Than From Global Conflicts Annually Since 2019: NGO

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Gaza /PNN /

The ongoing Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip, which commenced on October 7th, has tragically resulted in the deaths of over 3,000 children, according to data released by the humanitarian organization Save the Children. This figure surpasses the annual count of children killed in armed conflicts worldwide for each of the past four years.

According to the United Nations, in 2022, the number of children killed in conflicts across 24 countries was 2,985, marking an increase from 2,515 fatalities in 2021 and 2,674 in 2020.

Jason Lee, the country director for Save the Children in the occupied Palestinian territories, emphasized that the toll on children in Gaza could rise due to the ongoing Israeli offensive. Lee stated, "One child's death is one too many, but these are grave violations of epic proportions. A ceasefire is the only way to ensure their safety. The international community must put people before politics-every day spent debating is leaving children killed and injured. Children must be protected at all times, especially when they are seeking safety in schools and hospitals."

If the current violence persists, the total number of child casualties may approach the grim global annual record of 4,019 reported in 2019, as indicated in the United Nations secretary-general's annual report on children and armed conflict.

Lee further noted, "The numbers are harrowing, and with violence not only continuing but expanding in Gaza right now, many more children remain at grave risk."

Recent figures released by health authorities in Gaza reveal that more than 3,457 children have tragically lost their lives during the three-plus weeks of Israeli bombardment and shelling in the region.

The overall death toll resulting from Israeli attacks in Gaza has reached 8,306, with 2,136 of those casualties being women, as reported by local authorities.

Gaza, a densely populated Palestinian territory situated along the Mediterranean Sea, has been under a stringent blockade enforced by Israel since 2007. This blockade has severely impacted more than 2.3 million residents by restricting access to food, electricity, and clean water supplies.