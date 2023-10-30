               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Majority Disapprove Of Artificial Intelligence In News Production


10/30/2023 2:14:53 PM

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Español (es) La mayoría desaprueba la inteligencia artificial en la producción de noticias

  • Português (pt) Maioria desaprova a inteligência artificial na produção de notícias
    As the FÖG announced on Monday when presenting the latest yearbook on the quality of Swiss media, only just under a third of the Swiss population would read articles that were written entirely by AI.

    Should we put the brakes on AI? And how?

    However, for texts written by media professionals without the use of AI, the willingness is 84%.“For the audience, the role of journalists in reporting is still central,” said FÖG research director Daniel Vogler when presenting the study to the media in Zurich.

    + AI tools 'better liars than people'

    Acceptance of AI is greater for news about weather, sports or stock prices than for news about politics, business or science. Over 80% of those surveyed want media content produced with AI to be declared accordingly.

