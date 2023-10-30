OPINION: Lessons Learned In A Tumultuous Week

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)

Panama is experiencing a social and political crisis that has grown over time and is not only a reflection of widespread discontent over the mining contract but also years of anger, disgust, frustration and disagreements emerging in the form of spontaneous protests. In what appears to be a change of direction, President Laurentino Cortizo has proposed bringing to a binding public consultation the possible repeal of Law 406 of 2023 that gives life to said contract. In addition, he announced that they will prohibit metal mining throughout the national territory through a law. We have a lesson from these protests that the country's problems must be faced in a timely manner and not, as has historically happened, where they are postponed regardless of their severity until a crisis breaks out. There are still important challenges to urgently address or we will have new demonstrations sooner than we think. Now it is up to the president to keep his promise and the Legislature and the Electoral Court, in charge of carrying out the referendum, to act with the speed that the circumstances demand, observing the formalities and in strict compliance with national law to avoid future legal complications. – LA PRENSA, Oct. 30.











