Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Acquisition Of Treasury Shares – 52St Interim Report


10/30/2023 2:12:21 PM

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Acquisition of treasury shares – 52st interim report
30.10.2023 / 12:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052


Acquisition of treasury shares – 52st interim report

In the period from October 23, 2023 up to and including October 27, 2023, a total of 3,200 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG, the start of which was communicated in the announcement of November 1, 2022 pursuant to Article 5 (1) a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 for November 2, 2022.

Date Total number of shares bought back (number) Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Volume (EUR) Market (MIC Code)
October 23, 2023 - 0.00000 0.00 XETR
October 23, 2023 450 2.90000 1,305.00 XGAT
October 24, 2023 350 2.92000 1,022.00 XETR
October 24, 2023 500 2.88000 1,440.00 XGAT
October 25, 2023 400 2.90000 1,160.00 XETR
October 25, 2023 - 0.00000 0.00 XGAT
October 26, 2023 300 2.94000 882.00 XETR
October 26, 2023 450 2.88000 1,296.00 XGAT
October 27, 2023 300 2.94000 882.00 XETR
October 27, 2023 450 2.92000 1,314.00 XGAT


The transactions are published in detailed form on the Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG website ( total volume of shares acquired to date as part of this share buyback in the period from November 2, 2022 up to and including October 27, 2023 amounts to 419,280 shares.

The acquisition of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG shares is carried out by a bank commissioned by Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG exclusively via the stock exchange.




Contact:
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Investor Relations
Telefon: +49 (0)30 220 660 410
Telefax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425
E-Mail:

30.10.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at
Language: English
Company: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Prenzlauer Promenade 28
13089 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 220 660 410
Fax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425
E-mail:
Internet:
ISIN: DE000FPH9000
WKN: FPH900
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1760505


