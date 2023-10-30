|
EQS-News: Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Buy back new money notes & stapled ordinary shares
30.10.2023 / 14:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc
Buy back new money notes and stapled ordinary shares
Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc
Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc ("Travelex")
30 October 2023
Travelex announces completion of process to buy back new money notes and stapled ordinary shares
Further to the announcement published by Travelex on 27 September 2023 regarding the initiation of the process to buy back the Sterling new money notes issued by Travelex (the " Sterling Notes ") and the ordinary shares of Travelex International Limited (" TIL ") which are stapled to such Sterling Notes (the " Stapled Shares ") (together, the " Buybacks "), Travelex is pleased to announce the completion of the Buybacks.
The Buybacks involved approximately £12 million of the £90 million which Travelex raised pursuant to the refinancing of its previous senior facilities agreement being utilised to have: (1) Travelex repurchase the Sterling Notes from each holder of Sterling Notes participating in the Buybacks pro rata to each participating holder's holding of Sterling Notes; and (2) TIL repurchase the Stapled Shares at par value.
Enquiries:
Travelex
For investor related queries:
For other enquiries:
-END-
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact
or visit
.
30.10.2023 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG.
| Language:
| English
| Company:
| Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc
|
| 8 Sackville Street
|
| W1S 3DG London
|
| United Kingdom
| Phone:
| +44(0)7584336458
| E-mail:
|
| Internet:
|
| ISIN:
| XS2248458049, XS2248456936
| WKN:
| A284QJ
| Listed:
| Vienna Stock Exchange
| EQS News ID:
| 1760651
|
| End of News
| EQS News Service
MENAFN30102023004691010666ID1107336533
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.