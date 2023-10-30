EQS-News: Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Buy back new money notes & stapled ordinary shares

30.10.2023 / 14:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc Buy back new money notes and stapled ordinary shares Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc

Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc ("Travelex") 30 October 2023

Travelex announces completion of process to buy back new money notes and stapled ordinary shares Further to the announcement published by Travelex on 27 September 2023 regarding the initiation of the process to buy back the Sterling new money notes issued by Travelex (the " Sterling Notes ") and the ordinary shares of Travelex International Limited (" TIL ") which are stapled to such Sterling Notes (the " Stapled Shares ") (together, the " Buybacks "), Travelex is pleased to announce the completion of the Buybacks. The Buybacks involved approximately £12 million of the £90 million which Travelex raised pursuant to the refinancing of its previous senior facilities agreement being utilised to have: (1) Travelex repurchase the Sterling Notes from each holder of Sterling Notes participating in the Buybacks pro rata to each participating holder's holding of Sterling Notes; and (2) TIL repurchase the Stapled Shares at par value.

