Delhi NCR Grapples With Air Pollution, AQI Rises To 322

New Delhi, Oct 30 (KNN) The quality of air in Delhi and the adjoining areas continued to be hazardous as the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi stood at 322 on Monday morning.

It has fallen into the "very poor” category, according to the SAFAR data at 7 am.

AQI recorded in Delhi University stands at 354, while 314 in IIT Delhi, and 342 in Airport (T3). When it comes to neighbouring areas, the situation is mainly the same, with 324 AQI in Noida and 314 AQI in Gurugram, as per SAFAR 7 am data.

Despite a 15-point winter action plan to curb the rising pollution in Delhi, the fight against the deteriorating air quality of the national capital continues. While initiatives like 'Red Light on, Gaadi off' are ongoing, biomass burning emissions continue to contribute to rising pollution in the area.

Previously, Gopal Rai, Delhi Environment Minister, said that the number of stubble-burning incidents contributing to Delhi pollution is expected to fall in the coming days. However, air pollution may increase further owing to the unfavourable meteorological conditions, he added.

Meanwhile, Mumbai's AQI continues to remain in the 'moderate' category with 128 AQI at 128, according to SAFAR 7:00 am data. AQI recorded in Malad stood at 147, in Bhandup at 142, in Navi Mumbai at 128, in Colaba at 169 and in Mazgaon at 162.

