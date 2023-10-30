Congress Spokesperson Claims 4,000 Msmes Closed In Last Decade In Madhya Pradesh

(MENAFN- KNN India) Indore, Oct 30 (KNN) Congress spokesperson Charan Singh Sapra on Sunday alleged that in the last 10 years, around 4,000 MSMEs have been shut down in Madhya Pradesh.

Addressing media persons, Sapra said that the BJP government has spent crores on organizing and publicising six investment summits in the last 18 years but the actual investment on ground was nil.

He claimed that from 2007 to 2016, memorandum of understanding (MoU) amounting Rs 13.4 trillion were signed of which just 7 per cent materalised.

“In the 15 months of Congress government 500 pharmaceutical firms were operational in the state of which 50 per cent were forced to shut down in the BJP rule and the state's electricity department has a big role to play in this damage,” he said.

He alleged that high cost of electricity, poor distribution network and interruption in power supply has hit development of industries due to which they are unable to compete with other states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, reported TOI.

Slamming the government on its cluster policy, he said the cluster policy of the state is a scam and full of corruption.

“The BJP government announced 4.5 acre for the furniture cluster but the allocation has been pending since the last 3 years. Allocation in the proposed toy cluster is also pending. Investment proposals are just on paper,” he said.

Reacting to the claims of Congress, BJP spokesman Govind Malu said,“They are a liar. In BJP rule, MP has become a favoured destination of investors, job opportunities have grown, per capita income has increased and state's GDP has risen. All this could not have been possible in the absence of industrial development.”

(KNN Bureau)