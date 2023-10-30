GI Outsourcing Announces Its Business Expansion Plans In Ahmedabad

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

The move to pave the Way for 100 plus new jobs and projects for young accountants, CA 's, ACCA's, CIMA's in the UK Accounting Knowledge Process Outsourcing business GI Outsourcing MD, Mr. Vikas Chadha also wins“ The Most Acclaimed Leader in KPO Sector 2023 ” at the Indo-Global Entrepreneurship Conclave-2023: International Business Awards in Delhi from Ministers and Dignitaries



GI Outsourcing, a leader in the UK Accounting Knowledge Process Outsourcing industry, has announced a significant expansion of its business operations in Ahmedabad. One of the key aspects of this expansion is the creation of over 100 new job opportunities for accounting professionals (including CA's, ACCAs, CIM's, and Finance MBAs) over and above their existing operations in Ahmedabad, in the current financial year itself. These additions are expected to strengthen its current 400-plus strong professional accounting teams located in Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, and London.





“Ahmedabad will play a pivotal role in the company's growth. At GI Outsourcing, we are making a substantial investment in infrastructure and capital expenditure in the state of Gujarat over the next six months,” said Vikas Chadha, the Managing Director of GI Outsourcing .





“GI Outsourcing will equip its employees with the latest technology and software, allowing them to upgrade their skills and stay ahead in a dynamic industry. Our company provides multinational exposure and avenues to work in international locations to get first-hand experience of the client's culture and dynamics. GI has technology interventions and various cloud computing and accounting services and solutions which propel the client business for growth and high performance,” added Mr. Chadha.





GI Outsourcing has entered strategic partnerships with renowned accounting institutes such as the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. It already holds gold partnerships with ACCA, UK, and the Chartered Institute of Management accountants and CPAs.





GI Outsourcing is renowned for its best employee practices, ensuring a positive work environment, the highest levels of customer satisfaction, and a strong commitment to training and skill development for its employees.





GI Outsourcing has been recognized as the "Dream Company to Work For" by Times of India publications for three consecutive years and Mr. Vikas Chadha personally received the prestigious“Udyog Bharti Award.” Vikas Chadha expressed his confidence that these strategic endeavors will solidify GI Outsourcing's position as a preferred employer and continue to drive the company's success in the UK Accounting Knowledge Process Outsourcing industry.





About GI Outsourcing

Based in the UK, GI is an outstanding outsourcing solution for accountants and business owners. Drawing from a wide range of industry experts and accounting specialists to fill in the gaps and help businesses transform unprofitable clients into profitable ones. With over 25 years of experience, they are one of the most trusted leading financial services & and accountancy firms to deliver the highest quality of work, on time, every time. They provide all aspects of financial services including Management Accounting, Bookkeeping, taxation, cloud computing, virtual CFO, and controllerships.

GI has a presence in India and the UK with offices in Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, and London and a pool of nearly 400 plus finance and accounting professionals working diligently to provide impeccable service to valued customers across the UK, Ireland, USA, UAE, and Canada and planning to further expand into Australia

GI Outsourcing today works with all the major cloud accounting software suppliers, including Xero, Sage, QuickBooks, CCH, CaseWare, and Iris as well as many of the large ERP systems, such as Dynamics, SAP, and Oracle.





