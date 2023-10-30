Greenenergybreaks Power Hero Corporation, Arrow Electronics Formalize Strategic Alliance

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Power Hero Corp.

today announced that it has strengthened its collaboration with

Arrow Electronics .“Our business ethos is centered around spearheading the conceptual design of revolutionary power charging solutions for the electric vehicle ('EV') industry. Through this strategic alliance with Arrow Electronics, we tap into their unparalleled engineering acumen and manufacturing proficiency to create innovative, high-quality products for a rapidly growing market,” said Rob Kent, Power Hero's co-founder.“We are pleased therefore to sign a master services agreement and design contract with eInfochips, a dynamic wholly owned subsidiary and design arm of the Arrow Company.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Power Hero

Power Hero stands at the forefront of innovation, championing unique EV charging solutions for the vast global populace dwelling within multi-unit residential buildings (“MURBs”). Boasting an impressive array of patented offerings with 167 patent claims granted, Power Hero's product portfolio is engineered to leverage pre-existing electrical infrastructure and power access points. This ingenuity enables the provision of personal Level 2 rapid charging, allowing all drivers to avoid waiting in line at public stations. Essentially granting MURB residents the luxury of dedicated“home” charging.

