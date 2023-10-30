Investornewsbreaks Mcewen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) Releases Update On Q3 Production

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX)

today announced that production for the third quarter of 2023 was 38,600 gold equivalent ounces (“GEOs”) and 104,800 GEOs for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The company maintains its consolidated guidance for 2023 despite the Gold Bar Mine's production forecast being 13% below its range. McEwen Mining's forecast for the full year 2023, as detailed in the announcement, reflects actual productions to September 30 and management's current estimates for the fourth quarter of 2023. Among the highlights, the company reported good progress at its Gold Bar Mine, recovering from a challenging first half of the year, good performance for Fox Complex, and San José production meeting performance expectations. The company further announced that McEwen Copper is now well financed for the remainder of 2023 and well into 2024, with the funds to be used to advance the feasibility study on the Los Azules project and for other corporate purposes.

To view the full press release, visit



About McEwen Mining

Inc.

McEwen Mining is a gold and silver producer with operations in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina. In addition, it owns approximately 47.7% of McEwen Copper, which owns the large, advanced-stage Los Azules copper project in Argentina. The company's goal is to improve the productivity and life of its assets with the objective of increasing its share price and providing a yield. Its chairman and chief owner has personally provided the company with $220 million and takes an annual salary of $1. For more information about the company, visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to MUX are available in the company's newsroom at



